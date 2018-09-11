If you want to find happiness in life, find a way to serve.

By Caroline Yablon | Reporter

Around 80 Baylor students were inducted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) in the Barfield Drawing Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center at 7 p.m. Monday.

NSCS is an honors organization who’s mission consisting of three major pillars: engaging students in service, leadership and scholarship, according to Strafford, Penn., senior Maria Dell’Orefice, NSCS chapter president.

The keynote speaker for the new member ceremony was first gentleman Brad Livingstone. He spoke to the new members on the importance of service and how it can bring happiness into one’s life.

“If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap; if you want happiness for a day, go fishing; if you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune; but if you want happiness for a lifetime, learn how to serve others,” Livingstone said in reference to a famous Chinese Proverb.

Livingstone mentioned that he and his family lived in Malibu for 12 years. He said he lived around some incredibly rich people, and he found that some of the richest people he ever met are some of the emptiest. With that, Livingstone said money and fame are not what will bring happiness into one’s life, but serving is what will bring fulfillment.

He left the audience humbled by bringing up the fact the creator of the universe didn’t even come to Earth to be served, but to serve.

“Our Lord and Savior said, ‘for even I didn’t come to be served, but to serve and give my life for a ransom for others,’” Livingstone said.

Livingstone said one way to be involved in charitable organizations and go on mission trips that are impactful to many communities and the world. However, he said you don’t have to go on elaborate trips to serve others, and he encouraged the audience to look for ways to serve everyday of your life.

“You can have game changing moments every day,” Livingstone said.

Each new member was called to the stage and inducted through the receiving of an honorary pen.

NSCS members are given the opportunity to make difference in the community through service.

“We have historically partnered with local schools to provide tutoring, mentoring, and a full-service college visit during our March to College Day, which happens in fall and spring. We are currently partnering with Waco High and University High for March to College,” said Lisa Asher, adviser of the Baylor NSCS chapter.

Another way NSCS members give back to the community is through Steppin’ Out.

“We were able to landscape an elderly lady’s yard last semester, ” San Antonio junior Dylan Keck, treasurer of the Baylor NSCS chapter.

According to Asher, there are many rewarding benfits to joining NSCS other than it being a resume booster.

“You are recognized for outstanding scholarship based on freshman year, a rare thing for most honor societies, which typically recognize juniors and seniors,” Asher said.

A unique benefit Asher mentioned is that members are able to rent a car before they turn 25.

Students who would like to join NSCS must be enrolled as a first or second year undergraduate with a GPA of 3.4 or higher.

For more information check out the NSCS webpage.