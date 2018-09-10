Soccer falls to Wildcats to close out Arizona road trip

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer suffered its third loss of the season to No. 22 Arizona Sunday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz., after giving up two second half goals to lose 3-1.

The Bears gave up the first goal of the match in the 31st minute off a hard shot by Arizona freshman midfield/forward Emily Knous from freshman forward Brooke Wilson‘s assist to lead the Wildcats 1-0. Baylor was unable to find the back of the net in the first half, getting six shots off to Arizona’s 11.

Shortly after the teams came back out on the pitch from half, Baylor was able to get a goal on the board. Senior midfielder Julie James scored a header off of an assist from sophomore midfielder Emily Bunnell, drawing the teams even. The Bears were unable to keep the game level for long as Arizona took back the lead six minutes later when Knous notched her second goal of the game.

The scoring was over for the Bears after its first goal and Arizona scored its final goal in the 64th minute. Baylor trailed in shots taken to Arizona by a total of 12 shots to 20. Baylor sophomore keeper Jennifer Wandt racked up four saves throughout the match, splitting them between the two halves.

The Bears return back to Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field at 7 p.m. Thursday against (6-1-0) Butler.