Lady Bears volleyball stomps Wisconsin Badgers 3-1

By Noah Torr | Broadcast Reporter

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers rolled into town on Friday with high hopes against Baylor since the Lady Bears had just come off a rough California road trip, losing to UCLA and San Diego State. The Lady Bears needed a win to stay competitive in the rankings, but Wisconsin wasn’t about to roll over. Baylor finished with a 3-1 win over the Badgers.

The game started with the Badgers taking the first set 25-18, but Baylor bounced back in the next set and won 25-21.The Bears won the following sets 25-23 and 25-22 to seal their momentous victory against Wisconsin.

Head coach Ryan McGuyre was complimentary of the team following the game and said the team stuck to their game plan and executed it to perfection.

“The flow and consistency we were able to play over the course of the night was solid,” McGuyre said. “There was this joyful peace at how we played composed. Even though we didn’t win the first set, I don’t know that we played significantly greater but just sharper and cleaner.”

Sophomore Yossiana Presley left the match with 32 kills, a career-high, as her previous best in a match was 24.

Pressley gave high praise to her teammates tonight, and said they were the difference-makers in her game tonight.

“My teammates were communicating with me, Hannah [Lockin’s] great sets, and just finding the rhythm,” Pressley said. “Lately [Hannah and I] haven’t been in rhythm like that, but tonight she was on fire and I was like, ‘alright, I gotta put the ball away for you.'”

The Lady Bears are hoping to move up in the rankings next week after knocking off the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Next up, Baylor takes on UTRGV at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Center, followed by a matchup against Rice University at 7 p.m.