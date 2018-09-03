Baylor soccer stays perfect at home defeating Nebraska 6-0

By Savannah Cooper | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor women’s soccer returned to Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field and gave a standout performance Sunday night against Nebraska, winning 6-0 to remain undefeated at home (3-0) this season.

The Bears have been on the road their past three games, falling short in two of the three contests.

Less than 20 minutes into the first half, Baylor sunk two shots in the net by senior defender Sarah King and senior midfielder Julie James, which set the tone for a strong offensive-run game by the Bears.

Nebraska responded with five shots in the first half, one of which was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt, preventing a watershed moment in the game early on.

To top off the first half, senior forward Jackie Crowther and freshman defender Giuliana Cunningham each scored a goal less than a minute apart, electrifying the stadium going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Wandt earned a rare assist by positioning an ideal ball for James as the Bears went up 5-0. Wandt said having great offensive players makes her job easier.

“We’ve been working on those in practice, so it’s been coming,” Wandt said. “I have great people to play to between [Julie James], [junior forward Camryn Wendlandt], Sarah King and everyone else who gets in there, so I just got to play to their head and they’ll take it from there.”

For the remainder of the second half, the Bears made sure to continue to get ahead of the game so Nebraska couldn’t come back. Sophomore midfielder Emily Bunnell‘s corner kick gave Crowther an assist for her header – cementing a 6-0 victory.

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson is proud of his road warriors, as they kept focus throughout this game.

“I think what people will see is they’ll see the score and if they don’t know Women’s Soccer, they’re just going to think Nebraska’s not a good team,” Jobson said. “Nebraska’s a fantastic team … they were in the Big 12 for a long time, we knew what to expect. The girls executed everything we talked about this week in preparation for Nebraska. This is going to be a quality win coming down the stretch.”

Crowther has seen this team work toward this type of performance as they’ve trusted the process.

“We’ve been slowly chipping away at the process and just trying to trust in it and tonight showed that persistence,” Crowther said. “I think just being able to execute a game plan and play a full ninety minutes all together really showed tonight.”

The Bears will pack their bags and head west to play in Tucson for the Arizona Tournament, taking on Arizona State at 5 p.m. on Friday and the University of Arizona Wildcats at 3 p.m. on Sunday.