Spirit, Seth Ennis, and more surprise fans at Baylor’s Annual Traditions Rally

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

Students and Baylor fans enjoyed a concert in the rain and a variety of spirit-filled activities at this year’s Traditions Rally.

The event was held at Fountain Mall in years past, but this year’s Traditions Rally took place right outside McLane Stadium in anticipation for the game against Abilene Christian University.

Tailgates and kayaking began at 5:30 p.m., and included food trucks, an obstacle course and a climbing wall. The rally itself started at 7:30 p.m. with performances from the Golden Wave Band and spirit squads, along with a pie eating contest, a football test competition and even a trivia game via Kahoot.

One of the highlights of the rally was when football coach Matt Rhule and four football players came on stage to talk about their hopes and goals for the game tomorrow.

“On behalf of the 110 guys on the football team, I just wanted to thank all of you guys — we have the best in game atmosphere in the country,” Rhule said. “We’re gonna go out and play hard, play well, we’ll get a win and we hope you guys can celebrate tomorrow night.”

The excitement continued as country music star Seth Ennis gave a concert on stage following the rally. Despite some rain during the performance, the enthusiasm never wavered as fans sang songs like his hit “Woke Up in Nashville.”

Cleburne freshman Noelle Mitchell loved the concert and saw the Traditions Rally as a way to get Baylor fans excited for the game.

“I’m going to the football game tomorrow and this definitely gets you in the spirit for it,” Michell said. “The band performing also makes it very exciting.”

Houston freshman Sarah Hambly especially appreciated the atmosphere of the rally and looked forward to running the Baylor Line for the first time Saturday.

“I think the energy of the tailgate is super exciting,” Hambly said. “I’m really excited about running the Baylor Line — we’ll win, and if we don’t we’ll still win in my heart.”

Fort Worth freshman Serena Windmann, a member of the Golden Wave band, had a unique experience at the rally. She loves being a member of the band and enjoys how the Traditions Rally brings people together.

“I’ve done band since I was in sixth grade so it’s definitely a part of me,” Windmann said. “I love the coming together of the community of Baylor and also of Waco — it’s a great way to meet new people and spend time with those you already know.”

A moment that stood out to Orange County, Calif., senior Andrew Dolan and Allen senior Rebecca Bradley was signing the “Baylor Line Tunnel”, a new tradition for freshmen and seniors to reflect on the beginning and ending of their journeys at Baylor.

“Getting the chance to sign the line was really cool,” Dolan said. “I enjoyed the chance to leave my mark.”

Bradley agreed, noting how the experience led her to be grateful for what Baylor has done for her.

“As a senior, I was able to reflect on all of my experiences here at Baylor,” Bradley said. “I love seeing people come together for things like this.”