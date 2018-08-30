Freshman guide to football gameday

By Francesca Maietta | Reporter

It’s that time of the year again where the Bears are preparing for the first football game of the season.

While Baylor Nation should be excitedly anticipating the eventful weekend ahead, there are a few new things everyone should know about this year before they walk into McLane Stadium on Saturday.

The Baylor Line was established in 1970 and is made up exclusively of first-year students. Before each home football game, the Line gathers at the south end of the stadium. The alumni and fans cheer as they run on to the field and create a huge human tunnel to welcome the football team on the field.

Austin senior Layton Schleich, who ran the Line as a freshman, advises students to get to the game early and wear running shoes in order to make the most of the Baylor Line experience.

“Make sure to get there early and don’t stand at the front unless you want to get mowed over,” Schleich said. “You should wear good-fitting shoes because you’ll either fall or your shoe will come off and get lost in the commotion.”

The designated student tailgate zone is located to the right of the pedestrian bridge which crosses the Brazos River. There will be games, photo booths, clubs and organizations, along with a special area specifically for the Baylor Line with free food, Baylor spirit face paint and water to ensure that everyone stays hydrated.

Associate director of student activities Dakota Farquhar-Caddell said he encourages students to stay hydrated on gameday.

“It’s critical to stay hydrated, and our experts in wellness share that even starting the night before with plenty of water is a good idea,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “We’ll have water for new students at the tailgate before they cross the bridge, and then if they hold onto their water bottle, once they get into the Line gates, there will be filling stations for refills.”

The gates for the Baylor Line close for entry 30 minutes prior to kick-off. Freshmen need to make sure to bring their Baylor ID, Baylor Line ticket and wear their Baylor Line jersey, or they won’t be granted access.

In order to promote and maintain a safe environment, Baylor Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy for sporting events. Students may bring in one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag up to 12 by 6 inches in size, or a one-gallon zip-close bag.

The Bears will be taking on Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. on Saturday to kick off the football season.