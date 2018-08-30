Baylor Urban Missions holds interest fair for student body

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor Urban Missions hosted a two-day fair at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center as a way for students to get to know the various Urban Missions teams that serve the Waco community.

Stilwell, Kan., juniorJessie Jilovec, leader of the Talitha Koum team, said devotes her time to serving and leading each week.

“I am the team leader of Talitha Koum,” Jilovec said. “It’s an organization here in Waco, who take care of young kids who are in poor situations in their family. We set up for the meeting that they have every Tuesday night for the parents to come and learn about what their kids have been doing all week. At that meeting they get free supplies, toiletries, toys for the kids, books and everything that are all donations that people have brought in.”

Baylor Urban Missions encourages students to explore and learn to love the city that they have the opportunity to serve.

“Baylor is not really a representation of what Waco is,” Jilovec said. “We basically just try to break that Baylor bubble, and we try to get out in the community and help in any way we can.”

At the Baylor Urban Missions Interest Fair called Love Where You Live, students had the opportunity to learn about each team and meet the leaders that make up these teams. For Jilovec, she said that her favorite part has been getting to know Waco as a city outside of Baylor.

“It’s just taught me to broaden my perspective and realize that my situation is not the only situation in the world,” Jilovec said. “You may be helping somebody, but they’re honestly helping you become a better person while helping them.”

The come and go Baylor Urban Missions Interest Fair will also be held Thursday, August 30 between 5 and 6:30 p.m. For more information about the specific urban missions teams, you can head to baylor.edu/missions/waco.

“I’ve been given so much through Baylor and through my life that I think it’s just kind of a right of passage to go out and help in the community and help in any way I can with the resources I have that others may not have.”