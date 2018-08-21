Mixin’ it Up — Multicultural groups represented at this year’s Mosaic Mixer

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

Free food and a live showcase are just two exciting elements of one of the largest celebrations of campus diversity at Baylor.

This year’s annual Mosaic Mixer will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the SUB Bowl, and it will host a variety of on-campus multicultural groups and organizations that students can get involved in.

The first 500 students in attendance are guaranteed free food from caterers, including Raising Cane’s and Steel City Pops, and the hosting organizations will compete in a showcase at 7 p.m.

Sophomore Jenny De La Fuente is volunteering at the event this year and will soon begin recruiting for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a group she recently helped re-charter on campus.

De La Fuente decided to join a multicultural organization to get involved and help other students feel welcomed and included on campus.

“When my first day of orientation at Baylor came, I didn’t see anyone that looked like me or I could connect with, which really shocked me,” De La Fuente said. “I think it’s so important that students be able to connect with and get involved in organizations that cater to their specific ethnic groups.”

De La Fuente also saw the value in getting involved in a group that takes action, so she was especially moved to provide relief to those impacted by last year’s hurricane in Puerto Rico.

“I wanted to be a part of an organization where I could be a social advocate,” De La Fuente said. “I wanted to help with a group that’s concerned with not just what’s happening in the United States, but worldwide.”

Along with participating in the Mosaic Mixer, De La Fuente encourages students to look into various heritage months throughout the year that each celebrate different cultures, as well as to sign up for respective organizations’ newsletters to stay connected.

Houston sophomore Gabriela Fierro, president of Baylor’s Hispanic Student Association (HSA), looks forward to Mosaic Mixer this year and encourages students of all races and backgrounds to attend.

“The Mosaic Mixer is a chance for all students to see their passions reflected in an organization,” Fierro said. “HSA is a home for everyone, no matter their ethnicity, major, or age.”

The Baylor Multicultural Affairs department shares in this multicultural mission by encouraging everyone to come and get involved in a group they’re interested in.

“Being involved in student organizations is one of the best ways to get instantly connected to the Baylor community,” the Multicultural Affairs website says. “All of these organizations are open for ANY and ALL Baylor students.”

Fierro especially encourages freshman to attend Mosaic Mixer and try getting involved in a variety of campus groups.

“Reach beyond your comfort zone,” Fierro said. “When you dare to introduce yourself to someone new, join an organization, or speak up in class, you’ll see your world open up to incredible opportunities.”