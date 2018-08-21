Baylor alumna shares passion for art of quilting

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild hosted its monthly meeting Monday night titled “College Night.” The guild meets on the third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m and features a variety of speakers, workshop and community service opportunities.

Karen Curlee, a Baylor class of 1977 alumna, has been a member of the Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild for around fifteen years. Her passion for textiles and creation was prevalent, even at the college-level.

“I was a home-economics major. We concentrated on garments and that type of thing, but I enjoy sewing and enjoy the creation of it,” Curlee said.

According to the guild’s website, the group aims to preserve “the heritage of quilting, promoting the knowledge and understanding of all aspects of quilting, providing opportunities for continuing education among those interested in the art of quilting and providing a gathering place for people with a love of quilts and quilting.”

Curled said she encourages interested individuals to join the fight to keep quilting alive.

“It’s something of caring on a history and carrying on a past from probably their grandparents and great-grandparents and just keeping a tradition and keeping quilting alive because it is something that we’re seeing begin to fade,” Curlee said. “It’s just important to know some of the history of some of the things your grandparents did. I love the creation. I love putting together. I love piecing and seeing the final result.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild, you can go to http://wacohomespunquiltguild.org for more information.