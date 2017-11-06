Don't Feed the BearsSportsDon't Feed The Bears PodcastMultimediaPodcasts Don’t Feed the Bears: A Kansas win and NFL mid-season awards By Baylor Lariat - November 6, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) On this episode, the guys react to Baylor’s first win of the season against Kansas. They also play a new game called “College Football Word Association”. Finally, Thomas and Jakob reveal their NFL mid-season awards.