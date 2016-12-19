Lady Bears make history in win over Winthrop

In their final tune-up before the start of conference play, the Lady Bears flexed their muscles early and often, en route to a historic 140-32 victory over Winthrop University on Thursday at the Ferrell Center.

The 108-point difference is the largest margin of victory in NCAA history. However, this was just one of the several records that were shattered in the victory. Baylor also set records with 108 points, 75 rebounds, 42 assists and 17 blocks.

“We could have beaten a lot of teams today. We were just clicking on all cylinders,” said head coach Kim Mulkey. “I was made aware after the game of all the records. You’re happy for the players who break records and when you get a chance for them to stay in another minute you do because its’ not always going to be that way.”

Baylor started fast by scoring the first 21 points of the game and the final 31 points of the game, including shutting out Winthrop 29-0 in the fourth quarter.

11 of 12 players for the Lady Bears scored and no player played more than 21 minutes, as Mulkey continued to rotate bodies in an attempt to maintain respect for Winthrop and the game of basketball.

“I tried and played tons of people, in and out of the lineup, called timeouts, trying to get people off the floor,” Mulkey said. “I am most grateful that Coach Cook recognized that. Kevin said thank you. I tried everything I knew to try, because I respect him. But more importantly, I respect the game.”

The Lady Bears had five finish in double figuring scoring, including thee that eclipsed the 20 point mark. Senior post Khadijah Cave led the way with 25 points in just 13 minutes.

“It was a lot of fun. We have to play with different people and see different lineups,” Cave said. “Just coming back and playing in front of our fans for the last non-conference game, it was really enjoyable.”

Baylor also got large contributions from redshirt senior guard Alexis Prince and freshman forward Lauren Cox, who both finished with 23 points.

“I am starting to feel more comfortable,” Cox said. “I’m hitting more shots, making free throws, getting easy buckets, so I am starting to feel more comfortable.”

Sophomore post Kalani Brown added 17 points and 12 rebounds while freshman guard Natalie Chou chipped in with 14 points. Sophomore post Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds for the Lady Bears.

Winthrop was limited to just 14 percent shooting from the field and found most of its success by driving to the basket and earning free throws. The Eagles were 12 for 15 from the free throw line.

“Well, what do you say after a game like that? Baylor has a phenomenal program. Kim [Mulkey] is an outstanding coach. She’s surrounded herself with an excellent staff,” said Winthrop head coach Kevin Cook. “We’ve played some highly ranked teams this season, and by far Baylor is right at the top. You saw the game. You’ve seen the stats. They hurt us inside. They hurt us on the three-pointers. They’re awfully good.”

Winthrop was led by senior guard Erica Williams who scored 15 points. Freshman guard Danyeal Goodhope added 10 points for the Eagles.

The Lady Bears will now be off for two weeks before they begin Big 12 play against Kansas State on Dec. 29. Tipoff is schedule for 7 p.m.