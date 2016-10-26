Q&A: Starr talks volunteering, Patty Crawford

Video and story by Jacquelyn Kellar | Broadcast Managing Editor

A lot has happened in the time since former University President and Chancellor Ken Starr officially left Baylor University. The Lariat caught up with him at Waco High School, where he now dedicates his time to volunteering for their mock trial program.

“I’ve long been involved in education, including public education,” Starr said. “So I go where the need is. At the present time I’m working as a volunteer with the wonderful mock trial program here at Waco High School.”

In the wake of former Title IX Coordinator Patty Crawford’s resignation earlier this month, Starr expresses his continued support of her efforts in diminishing sexual violence at Baylor.

“I have great respect for her. I do have a different perspective in respect to the support that she enjoyed during my tenure,” he said. “We tried to do everything we possibly coule to support Patty professionally and personally and to provide her with the tools that she needed.”

Despite all of that has occurred in the past six months at Baylor, Starr has an unwavering passion for the community he feels he will always be a part of.

“Our love and passion for Baylor is undiminished,” said Starr. “We continue to financially support many activities, so we love Baylor. We are Baylor Bears.”