No. 2 Texas softball dominates Bears in Waco

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

The Bears fell to the tune of mercy Saturday evening, as No. 2 Texas won the in-state rivalry by run-rule, 11-0. Baylor saw just two hits and struck out 10 times in the five-inning beatdown.

“I was really challenging them yesterday with the opportunity to respond in a more competitive fashion today,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “We need to make sure they understand that we stepped out of conference to play what could be the best team in the country right now.”

A crowd riddled with burnt orange roared out toward University Parks Drive as Texas (28-1, 6-0 SEC) got the contact started on the evening. Centerfielder Kayden Henry doubled on a line drive that rocketed past second.

With two outs down in the top of the first, sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner had loaded bases to her back. Baylor (20-9, 5-1 Big 12) fans took advantage of their opportunity to cheer as a pop-out foul ball got the Bears’ starter out of the jam.

The Bears’ next appearance on the mound saw similar circumstances as once again the bases were loaded on Tanner. This time around, Texas took advantage of the opportunity, as a shot to deep left from Henry drove in two runs.

Moore exchanged Tanner for sophomore Cambree Creager, while the Longhorns led 3-0 with two runners on in the top of the second. The Bears eventually got back to their dugout on a fly out to center field, but not after giving up seven runs across the half-inning.





“You choose whether you want to play [top-rated teams] or not,” Moore said. “I could have chosen to pad our stats … but you have to understand that the big picture is that we want to be good in the Big 12.”

Sophomore Lexie Warncke took the mound to kick off the third. The fresh arm made quick work of the Longhorns, as a strikeout and two pop outs turned the inning over.

“Lexie has got some really good stuff,” Moore said. “When she’s in the zone she can be very effective, as we saw against a good lineup tonight. They didn’t make any subs until she had been through the lineup one time … I’m really proud of what she did.”

The Bears finally found their footing in the field in the top of the fourth, as they put the Longhorns away in just three batters for the first time on the evening.

Texas immediately turned around and did the same to the Bears, bringing about the fifth inning. Baylor was left with one last opportunity to score as they remained down by nine.

The Longhorns’ lead grew to 11-0 in the top of the fifth, as the collision of freshman Harper Haas and senior Brooklyn Carter in the outfield led to an inside-the-park two-run homer. Haas had to leave the outfield following the collision, and was seen icing her left ankle as she moved around on crutches.

“I think they’re getting an X-ray of her ankle,” Moore said. “I’ll check on her in a little bit.”





Three outs went by quickly in the bottom of the fifth, as the Bears were forced to retire the game earlier than planned at the hands of the mercy rule. The 11-0 loss marked the 69th meeting between the two programs, with Texas leading 43-26 all-time.

“Does this help us get better in the Big 12?” Moore said. “You know, I don’t know right now … I’m tired of beating a dead horse about how young we are. We’ve played well enough against good competition to expect better than that, so I do.”

The Bears will seek to bounce back against UT Arlington (13-15, 2-1 WAC) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.