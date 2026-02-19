Waco Crime Map keeps residents, students up to date

By Emma Falk | Reporter

Waco crime decreased in 2025, but residents are still concerned with safety. The Waco Crime Map is a resource residents can use to stay up to date on recent incidents.

Crime decreased in Waco by 7% in 2025, according to Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. Despite this, crime is still a concern for Wacoans and Victorian.

“Since 2021, crimes against persons have decreased 16%, but we were 0.4% or 11 incidents higher than we were last year,” Victorian said.

The crime map, though not an exact science, maps incidents to the nearest intersection for residents to note.

“The mapped locations do not depict the actual location of the incident,” the map reads.



Hearing about crime updates but not knowing where to find recent information is a common struggle, which is why regularly using the crime map can be helpful for many residents. For residents or students who are new to the area, having access to information about crimes occurring nearby is a major benefit.

Residents and police encourage Baylor students to use crime maps. Waco resident Carmen Nevarez said awareness is the first step in using the crime map.

“Always be aware of the most visited spots that you go to and look at the crime map to see what is going on in that area, and maybe you need to change where you go,” Nevarez said.

Even with an overall decrease in crime, that does not mean every area is completely safe. The crime map updates frequently, displaying crime data from the last 90 days and covering a wide range of offenses.

For college students in particular, the map is a helpful tool. Whether participating in off-campus activities at night or walking to and from destinations, awareness of surroundings can play a key role in personal safety.

League City sophomore Christopher Hoxie considers it a fundamental resource.

“I feel like it highlights areas that have a higher crime rate, and I would be more aware of the things that are going on around me, so I feel like I would use it to the best of my ability,” Hoxie said.

While the crime map is beneficial in keeping people informed, it may also cause some concern for some residents who become more aware of crime in their area. Hoxie said that although having access to a crime map would help him feel prepared, it could also make him feel slightly uneasy knowing crime is occurring nearby.

“A lot of people don’t know what to do in high crime areas, so I feel like including safety tips on the crime map would be beneficial to a majority of people,” Hoxie said.

As crime patterns continue to change, tools such as the Waco Crime Map provide residents and students with up-to-date information about crime in their area, allowing them to plan accordingly. By staying informed and aware of their surroundings, community members can make safer decisions and better navigate daily life in Waco.