The man who made history: Tyce Armstrong’s journey to Baylor

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

It was the second meeting between Baylor and UT Arlington in the 2025 season. The Bears had gotten the best of Mavericks in their previous meeting, dominating 13-4. But that mid-April day would leave a lasting impression for Tyce Armstrong.

The All-WAC Second Team designated hitter did not hold back at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with a home run and double in a 10-inning, 9-8 loss to Baylor.

“Last year we played him, and he tore us up at UTA,” redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Lucas Davenport said. “It’s good to see him on our side this year.”

Despite being a thorn in the Bears’ side, Armstrong was also tied to the program through connections with three Baylor staffers.

“Darin Thomas, who’s our director of ops, was my head coach at UT Arlington my freshman year,” Armstrong said. “That summer I played with [assistant coach Jim] Blair … and I got recruited by [Mitch] Thompson when I was at summer ball.”

Knowing the coaches and having played at Baylor Ballpark, the choice for Armstrong’s destination seemed clear.

“This is a historic university, and I always enjoyed playing here, playing against them,” Armstrong said. “Never had a problem with them, even playing against them.”

His love and drive for the game started at a young age, when he watched his brother play little league baseball and his sister play softball.

“I was always at his games watching him,” Armstrong said.

He hails from a family of athletes. His father, Ken Armstrong, is a two-time Olympic diver and a member of the University of Texas Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame. His mother, Patty, was also a national champion diver at Texas.

Further up the family tree, though, the Armstrongs are ballplayers. Family history on the diamond is what led Armstrong’s parents to keep him on the dirt and not in the water.

“My grandpa was a baseball player, so my dad always wanted me to play,” Armstrong said. “I grew up and really liked the sport.”

Armstrong’s hard work paid off in college. He hit .297 in three seasons at UT Arlington with a career-high 12 home runs in 2025, but his biggest performance was still in front of him.

In his Baylor debut, Armstrong became the second player in college baseball history to smash three grand slams in a single game, lifting the Bears over New Mexico State 15-2 on Feb. 13. He went viral with posts from MLB and ESPN highlighting his historic debut.

Armstrong was in awe of what he did like the rest of the baseball world, but he knew this was only the beginning of his time in Waco. He emphasized the need to go back out the next day and play his game.

“We worked all fall and all early spring on just getting our swings right,” Armstrong said. “I had an amazing game and I’m so grateful for that opportunity, but after that, you just got to trust what you worked on, trust your ability and and just play the game.”

Head coach Mitch Thompson has the same mindset. After a historic outpouring, Armstrong and the Baylor faithful will have to reset their expectations.

“I want him to enjoy the heck out of it tonight, show back up tomorrow, and everybody not be disappointed when he gets a single tomorrow,” Thompson said after Armstrong’s three-grand slam performance. “Let’s get back in it and let’s have another day and let’s keep moving on.”

Thompson knew what he was going to get out of Armstrong when he recruited him. Armstrong collected 17 home runs and drove in 87 runs in his time with the Mavericks. Along with his talent, Thompson wanted a guy that could help guide a young roster.

“He’s got power, we know he had power, and he brings experience,” Thompson said. “He’s such a great kid, he works hard, he’s a good mentor to the young guys.”

Armstrong’s final ride in college seems to be going according to plan. He quickly formed bonds with his teammates, saying they have already become “some of my best friends.”

“This is my last year at college baseball, and this team has been awesome to me,” Armstrong said. “From day one, there wasn’t a single problem all fall.”

Armstrong picked up four major honors during his first week in the green and gold. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Perfect Game National Player of the Week, first baseman for Baseball America’s National Team of the Week and NCBWA Co-National Hitter of the Week following his performance against New Mexico State.