Truett Seminary to host this year’s Women’s World Day of Prayer

By Ryan Vasquez | Reporter

Baylor’s Truett Seminary will host the Annual World Women’s Day of Prayer Saturday at First Baptist Church of Waco. This year’s theme is “What Joy! Living the Good News” and is open to all women who wish to attend.

Merrit Johnston is the keynote speaker for the event, which is sponsored by the Women’s Ministries of Waco Regional Baptist Association. She will speak following a complimentary brunch that begins at 9:30 a.m.

Johnston serves as president of Baptist Women of North America, director of communications for Baptist World Alliance and Sage Girls Ministry — making her an anticipated feature of the event.

“[Merrit] has such a heart and knowledge of the world,” event Chair Kathy Hillman said.

Johnston studied at Mary Hardin-Baylor University and served as a part-time chaplain in her hometown, Brenham.

Dr. Mia Moody, Baylor professor of journalism, public relations and new media, said Johnston is a role model for her students specifically.

“With her being a woman and serving in a leadership role … in this capacity I think that she will be a guiding light for individuals majoring in journalism,” Moody said. “It shows you that there are positions related to communications and religion, and it shows that if you want to go into that, those positions are available for women.”

The Women’s World Day of Prayer started in 1950, when the women of Europe came together to pray after the end of World War II and struggled with the loss of relatives. Hillman said men will not be turned away from the event though the focus is on the “women of the world.”

“I think women are particularly engaged in praying for families and children,” Hillman said.

Moody is also a figure in the event, leading the bible study. Within the study, she will highlight how women can find joy in all seasons of life, specifically focusing on the event’s chosen scripture, 1 Thessalonians 2:8.

“I think right now, women are looking for positive messages, uplifting messages [and] reasons to have joy,” Moody said.

One of the overarching goals of the event will be to remind women of the importance of faithful prayer.

“If they can be reminded that joy comes with patience and trouble doesn’t last always, I think if we can do that during this day of prayer, then we can accomplish our goal,” Moody said.

The event will have a heightened focus on global prayer, and there will be prayers for each of the continental unions, including North America, Latin America, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and areas throughout the Pacific Ocean.

“I think it’s important to listen to our sisters around the world and hear them, regardless of politics,” Hillman said. “We understand that we all have many of the same needs and the same challenges and the same feelings.”