Baylor Global Business Expo highlights study abroad, global engagement

By Mia Martinez | Reporter

The Baylor Hankamer School of Business hosted a Global Business Expo on Tuesday providing students with opportunities to discover international programs at Baylor, meet faculty leaders and enjoy free snacks and prizes.

One of the featured programs is Baylor Business in Iceland, offered in summer 2026. Students will stay in Reykjavík, Iceland, alongside Faculty Director and Clinical Associate Professor Lotte Bostick, who said the program has been running for about five years and has “amazing view sites.”

Another opportunity is Baylor Business in Asia, also scheduled for summer 2026. This program allows students to travel to Seoul, Tokyo and Kyoto with Associate Professors Dr. Gabriella Cacciotti and Dr. Ann Mirabito. For students concerned about language barriers, Cacciotti said prior language knowledge is not required, as a third-party guide will assist with translation and communication.

Another option is Baylor in Great Britain, which offers a variety of courses during the summer of 2026. It has been running for about 30 years and is led by Lecturer Mathew Wright and Senior Lecturer Dr. Mona Choucair.

“Dr. Choucair participated in the program as an undergraduate at Baylor,” Wright said.

Many of these programs provide students with preparatory work before the trip. This allows participants to fully enjoy the sights, experience the culture and build connections and friendships during the program itself.

Another way to live and work abroad this summer is through the Baylor Business Internship in Dublin. This program offers an eight-week, full-summer international internship, placing students in a major European business hub with regional offices and global firms.

Frisco senior Syrit Bansi completed an internship last spring, and she said employers value Baylor students.

“I do know employers — they love Baylor students — and they say we work very diligently,” Bansi said.

However, Bansi also noted areas where she feels many Baylor students need to grow.

“But one thing that we do miss is social skills and cross-cultural skills — adaptability,” Bansi said.

Bansi also emphasized that these programs prepare students for life after college.

“You learn a lot of skills super fast, and you’re way ahead of the game when you go to work after college because you have skills that kids are just learning,” Bansi said. “So it makes you a lot more competitive in that sense.”

Bansi also mentioned she only truly appreciated the experience after returning from her internship in London.

“It’s so amazing because it’s like a culture,” Bansi said. “It doesn’t just end when you get off the flight. The people are still with you all the time.”