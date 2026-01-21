Handling current politics, immigration as a Christian

By Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has dominated media coverage in recent months amid widespread controversy. Alongside this attention has come a resurgence of xenophobia and bias, disproportionately affecting immigrants.

While some argue that reducing the presence of undocumented immigrants in the United States is a legitimate goal, the methods used to pursue that mission have caused irreversible damage to communities across the country. These developments coincide with hate crime rates rising nearly 100% since 2015, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

For followers of Christ, the actions of ICE and those who fall in line with their beliefs should sound the alarm of injustice and behavior that runs counter to Christian values.

One recent instance that drew national attention was the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer on Jan. 14, 2026. This case follows other incidents, like the deportation of an American child undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in April. Whatever ICE’s original mission may have been, it has been increasingly difficult to separate immigration enforcement from violence, fear and systemic harm inflicted on vulnerable communities.

For Christians, the Bible gives us the guiding principles on how to live well with one another and build a flourishing society. It calls us to hold a loving willingness to see the humanity in those around us. At a time when conversations about immigration and national identity dominate American political discourse, looking to Scripture to find guidance and clarity presents itself to Christians as a dire and urgent matter.

Scripture tells us to open our arms to those foreign to ourselves. Leviticus 19:33 says, “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.”

Christians must take this to heart and look beyond national labels or disagreements of policy. In doing so, we see the shared dignity in every person who sets foot on American soil.

To act with love is the most Christian thing we can do in our lives. We are called to love when it is easy and natural, but also when it is unpopular or inconvenient. We are propelled further from the values we preach when we turn our noses up at those we deem lesser than ourselves. It might be the greatest failure of our generation to allow a dedication to the government reign above our mission in Christ and each other.

With Christ centered, we can walk with our brothers and sisters in love, charity and adoration. Before reducing someone to a pejorative label, recall that we come from the Father who calls us to love first.

Love first, hate never.