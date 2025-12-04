Records are back, why not VHS?

By Sam Gassaway | Photographer

I love the comeback that vinyl records have seen in the past few years. Opening the case, observing the unique box art and delicately placing the disc in the player — it’s a feeling that can’t be replicated by modern streaming.

The experience of vinyl is what encapsulates me the most. I love the analog sound, the crackling and imperfection and while it’s by no means the “best” way to consume that media, that warm, vintage, nostalgic feeling has a unique charm.

This got me thinking about other formats from years past, and I believe VHS tapes, which dominated the home video scene from the 1980s to the early 2000s, deserve a similar comeback.

The same things that make vinyl records desirable in the modern era also apply to VHS. It’s an analog format from the same time period as vinyl, and it’s full of the same nostalgic feeling.

VHS works by recording audio and video onto a magnetic tape, and as the movie progresses, the tape is fed through a VCR to either record or display the information. The final product is a fragile, imperfect copy of the original, but it’s full of unique artifacts and charm that modern formats can’t truly replicate.

VHS also has a well-established ecosystem. Thousands of movies, TV shows, documentaries and home videos already exist in the format, and the system’s prevalence means that tapes and players frequently find their way into Goodwill stores and second-hand shops.

While accessibility isn’t the only benefit, it’s also relatively simple to record on tape. Many VHS readers also serve as VHS recorders, and if you have a blank tape, there are tons of tutorials online on how to use it.

While the demand isn’t quite at the same level as vinyl records, it’s having a bit of a comeback in its own way. The aesthetic is more popular than ever, with music videos such as “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman and the “Deadbeat” album by Tame Impala referencing it on social media.

Genres such as “analog horror,” which started as a niche YouTube subgenre, often aim to recreate the VHS aesthetic. While it’s not quite mainstream, its influence is strong, inspiring the 2022 cult-classic horror film “Skinamarink” and the upcoming “Backrooms” film from A24.

Shows such as “Stranger Things” have made nostalgia for the 1980s mainstream, and when seasons one and two were released on Blu-ray, the box sets were shaped like VHS tapes. With season five coming out this holiday season, it would be exciting to see Netflix continue with this theme.

I grew up going to my grandparents’ house and watching tons of classic movies on their VCR, and whenever I use VHS tapes, I’m brought back to this era of my childhood.

Much like vinyl records, I’m not saying we should revert to inferior technology entirely. Still, it would be a fun option for collectors, enthusiasts and people wanting to try out new, or in this case old, formats. So next time you’re at your local second-hand store, don’t skip over the VHS tapes piled in the corner between the CDs and cassettes. You never know how much you might enjoy the experience of vintage media.