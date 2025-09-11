How we recover from Charlie Kirk’s death

By Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

Following the news of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk’s death, the internet flooded with commentary. Discussions poured in from every corner of the web, mixing facts, outrage and opportunism. What became clear was the undeniable force of political discourse in its aftermath.

On the left, many pointed to the irony of the situation. Kirk, a gun rights activist, was faced with what he had called “the cost” of the Second Amendment. Some extremists went further, expressing their disdain for the situation. One X user posted, “Charlie Kirk got what was coming to him, and he deserves no sympathy.”

On the right, many conservatives took the opportunity as proof of the left’s moral corruption. Conservative political commentator Joey Mannarino on X said, “The Democrat Party must be classified as a domestic terror organization and their members & leaders treated accordingly.” Post by post, anger deepened and political fault lines hardened.

As a result, comment sections and online forums developed into shouting matches. Name-calling and blame-casting overtook the web while contempt snowballed. Within mere hours of the gunshot, internet users took Kirk’s death as the green light to leverage their political agenda. Collective conversations on the nation’s next steps were scarce.

Understanding where we go from here is pivotal. If we treat every life lost as nothing more than ammunition for ideological battles, we deny the sacredness of human life itself. This is not the time for rash remarks or partisan point-scoring; it is time for genuine change.

Do we change legislation? Are discussions on the Second Amendment necessary? What solutions can we create? Without action, we will continue the cycle of thoughts and prayers while shootings and political violence continue. Assigning blame to the left or right will not end this.

Right now, it seems unrealistic, but between our two primary political parties, we have one uniting front. Nobody wants lives stolen by violence. Allowing that idea to act as our guiding force is the critical step to making change. This is no longer liberals versus conservatives; it is Americans versus violence.

And we need to stand together.

Kirk joins thousands already lost. Each death holds the same weight and should have been enough to spark reform — yet violence continues. If we don’t take this tragedy as the final straw, when will we?

As you mourn, keep not only his name, but the thousands of lives taken before Kirk’s present in your mind. Remember the children in schools, civilians in shopping malls and politicians before him.

Political violence has no place in America. Gun violence has no place in America. Violence has no place in America. We are living in an epidemic, and without the collective efforts of our country, we will continue to suffer the consequences.