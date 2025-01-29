Megachurches are failing the Gospel

By Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

Many of us grew up in a church, whether it be Baptist, Methodist, Catholic or nondenominational. But when you think of the modern church, what comes to mind? For many, it’s not cute little chapels in the countryside, but huge establishments with coffee shops, bookstores, concert-like worship services and sermons broadcasted to thousands every Sunday.

These megachurches, with members often numbering in the tens of thousands, have become a defining feature of modern Christianity. But honestly, are they truly embodying the Gospel, or have they drifted from Christ’s teachings in pursuit of money and success?

Megachurches often operate like corporations, with multimillion-dollar budgets, marketing strategies and religious leaders treated like CEOs. They focus on attendance numbers, donation totals and social media reach. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with a church growing, Scripture warns against prioritizing wealth and influence.

Matthew 6:24 states, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.” When the church begins to mirror a business rather than the body of Christ, we risk shifting our focus from the eternal to the material.

Another trend is the rise of celebrity pastors, whose influence extends far beyond their congregations. These leaders often amass enormous wealth, living in mansions and driving luxury cars, all while preaching about the humility and sacrifice of Christ.

Paul the Apostle says in Philippians 2:3-4 to “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”

Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, owns a $10.5 million mansion with six bedrooms, three elevators, a guest house and outdoor pool. Acts 20:35 reminds us, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Instead of using their resources to help the less fortunate, they spend exorbitant amounts on luxury items. This creates a troubling image that can alienate believers and non-believers alike. Can pastors with extravagant lifestyles truly model Christ-like humility?

Placing so much emphasis on one individual risks turning the congregation’s focus from a perfect God to a flawed human. When these pastors inevitably falter, whether it be through scandals, moral failure or burnout, entire communities are left spiritually alone and confused. Jeremiah 17:5 cautions, “Cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the Lord.”

Megachurches are often criticized for watering down their teachings to appeal to broader audiences. Sermons become more about self-help and inspiration than repentance and discipleship. Worship services resemble concerts, with fancy lighting and sound systems designed to evoke emotional responses rather than true spiritual encounters.

While attracting newcomers is important, we must remember that Christianity isn’t about comfort or entertainment. Jesus said in Luke 9:23, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me.” Are we truly equipping believers to carry their crosses, or are we offering feel-good messages that demand little sacrifice?

Megachurches often pour resources into maintaining their massive property and producing professional-grade media, leaving less for local outreach and missions. Yet James 1:27 reminds us, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

How often do megachurches, with their wealth and influence, invest in the marginalized, the poor and the oppressed? Are they fulfilling their biblical mandate to serve their communities, or are they too busy building their brands?

It’s not too late for the church to course correct. Megachurches have the potential to do so much good, but only if they prioritize the Gospel over growth, humility over fame and service over spectacle. This means holding leaders accountable, ensuring transparency in financial practices and refocusing on the spiritual nourishment of their congregations. Above all, it means looking to Christ’s example: a life marked by humility, sacrifice and unrelenting love for the least of these.

One potential solution is for megachurches to redirect their overwhelming amount of resources toward local and global missions. Instead of funding extravagant facilities and lavish lifestyles, they could invest in community programs, shelters for the homeless, food banks and educational initiatives. Churches could also adopt a model of decentralized leadership, where no single pastor becomes the face of the congregation. This would not only reduce the risk of idolizing individuals but also encourage a more collaborative and humble approach to ministry. Ultimately, the church’s goal should be to embody Christ’s teachings in both word and deed, making a tangible impact on the world around them.

As Christians, we must ask ourselves: are we drawn to these churches because they bring us closer to God, or because they make us feel good? Are we following Jesus or following the crowd?