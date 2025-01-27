A&L Tunesday: Jan. 28

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

A little bit of rap, a tish of electropop, a dash of alternative indie— this Tunesday has it all. Here are some fresh drops from Central Cee, FKA Twigs and Flipturn to get your week started right.

“5 Star” by Central Cee (Jan. 22)





When I saw that Central Cee had dropped, my day was instantly made. While I do enjoy a good Central Cee song, I must admit — most of his songs lowkey sound the same to me. However, this one off his new album, “Can’t Rush Greatness” just stood out to me. I don’t know if it’s the tangy piano riffs or his playful, smirk-worthy lyrics, but “5 Star” just had me nodding my head to the beat more than the rest.

“Girl Feels Good” by FKA Twigs (Jan. 24)





This song has me feeling very much like I’m in my Y2K electropop era — and I’m loving it. As soon as I heard “Perfect Stranger” for the first time in October, I had a feeling FKA Twig’s album “Eusexua” was going to be big. This mellow electropop beat is something akin to a Dido track, with the reverberating bass synth and siren-esque vocals, this is a track that will have you listening again and again.

“Rodeo Clown” by Flipturn (Jan. 24)





One thing I love about Flipturn is the almost retro sound to their songs, something I find is exceedingly rare to find done well nowadays. That is showcased in all its ’80s pop song-like glory in “Rodeo Clown” from their recently dropped album “Burnout Days.” The lyrics are bittersweet, but that hasn’t stopped me yet from headbanging to the immaculate vibes this song puts out.