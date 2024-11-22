Baylor softball two-way star Aliyah Binford enters transfer portal

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball senior right-handed pitcher, third baseman and designated hitter Aliyah Binford has officially entered the transfer portal, the Baylor Lariat has learned.

During her career, Binford holds a 40-23 record in the circle with a 3.12 ERA and 408 strikeouts, holding batters to a mere .226 batting average against her in 410.2 innings pitched. In her 187 games with the Bears, she hit .297 with 153 hits, 37 doubles, 19 home runs and 96 RBI.

Binford returned to the diamond after a season-ending injury in 2023 and led the Big 12 in strikeouts (154) en route to her second All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2024. She finished the season with a 13-12 record with a 3.23 ERA and 12 complete games in the circle while hitting .272 with seven doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI in 47 starts.

The two-way star led Baylor’s postseason push as she hit a home run and threw a 10-strikeout complete game in the Bears’ 3-2 win over UCF in the Big 12 Tournament. Binford also fired a one-hitter against Ole Miss and clubbed a grand slam against Louisiana in the NCAA regional before throwing 10.2 innings and tallying a 3-for-3 game at the plate against Florida in the NCAA super regional.

The New Braunfels, Texas, native was also an All-Big 12 Second Teamer, NFCA All-Region First Team selection and NISC All-Tournament MVP in 2022 when she hit .316 and led the Bears in doubles (15) and home runs (5) at the plate while pitching to a 3.22 ERA and leading the club in wins (13) and strikeouts (156) in 31 appearances.

Binford has one year of eligibility remaining and can use it during the 2025 season.