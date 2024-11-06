Republicans overturn, maintain seats in Court of Criminal Appeals race

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

In the recent election for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, three judicial positions were decided: the Presiding Judge, Place 7 and Place 8. Judges for the Court of Criminal Appeals are elected for six-year terms, and the elections are typically partisan.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the highest appellate court for criminal cases in the state, and it is crucial for interpreting criminal law and ensuring fair trials. The races frequently attract attention due to the court’s significant role in shaping criminal law in Texas, including decisions on death penalty cases, appeals of major criminal convictions and rulings on constitutional issues concerning criminal justice.

Republican David Schenck ran against Democrat Holly Taylor and has been elected the new Presiding Judge. Republican Gina Parker now occupies Place 7 over Democrat Nancy Mulder, and Republican Lee Finley assumes Place 8 over Democrat Chika Aniyam.

Schenck, a graduate of Baylor Law, is well-known for his commitment to constitutional principles and his integrity as a judge and has 30 years of legal experience.

After he was appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in 2015, he was later elected to a full term and has held key roles, including Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel. Schenck has earned an “AV” rating from Martindale Hubbell for his professional excellence and ethical standards.

Though he was unavailable for comment on his victory, his campaign page stated, “Justice Schenck is a constitutionalist and committed to the idea that all citizens are entitled to be heard — and especially to be heard by judges who are free from the appearance of bias and sufficiently competent in the law to understand, apply and explain it in manner that promotes public confidence in the operations of government and the rule of law.”

Democrat Holly Taylor is the Director of the Public Integrity and Complex Crimes Division at the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

“As a candidate for leadership of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, I offer a unique combination of experience and values to meet the needs and challenges of this critical position,” Taylor said. “Years of legal experience … have prepared me to handle the important work of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals today.”

Schenck ultimately defeated Taylor in the race and will serve as presiding judge for the court.

Finley, who has 20 years of legal education, is committed to transparency and fairness. He pledges to make rulings in the best interests of Texas citizens, free from bias or special interests.

Finley is a licensed attorney with two decades of experience in Collin County. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former EMT, Lee has also spearheaded disaster recovery efforts, including coordinating the evacuation of long-term care facilities during Hurricane Rita.

This candidate was unavailable for comment on his victory.

According to his campaign page, “Lee Finley will serve on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with honor and integrity. He will strictly interpret our constitution and honor the rule of law.”

Democrat Chika Anyiam has over two decades of experience in criminal law and previously presided over Texas Criminal District Court 7. With experience as both a jurist and legal practitioner, she strives to maintain a courtroom where justice is pursued and both sides are heard.

She hoped to bring modern reforms to the Court of Criminal appeals including holding criminals accountable, providing rehabilitative assistance to those in need and advocating for bail and sentencing reforms to reduce jail overcrowding.

“I go to work each day honored that I can serve my community and be a part of the justice system that is so fundamental to our society in this country,” Anyiam said. “We need change in our statewide courts to add diversity of perspective and legal experience.”

Republican Gina Parker brings 30 years of legal experience to the court. She has served eight years as a commissioner and Chairman of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. This is her first time being appointed to a judicial position.

“It’s important to have judges that are going to uphold the rule of the law and not legislate from the bench,” Parker said. “I feel like there has been real abuse to the justice system, so it’s important to have judges that will uphold the U.S. constitution and Texas laws and be sure the law is applied correctly to the case.”

Democrat Nancy Mulder formerly presided over Texas’ Court of Criminal District Court 7, with a decade of judicial experience.

From 1995 to 2007, Mulder served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County, she also served as a defense attorney in private practice in 2007.

“Everyone has a right to a fair day in court and a process that treats them with dignity,” Mulder’s campaign said.

All three successful candidates pledged to uphold the rule of law and interpret it in a way that guarantees equal justice for victims while promoting fairness, transparency and accountability within the legal system.