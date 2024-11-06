Donald Trump to return to the White House

By Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

November 5, 2024 might have been the day America elected its first female president. In an echo of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat, it was not that day.

Former president Donald Trump won the critical swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania to sway the night in his favor. Trump is the first president to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland returned to the White House in 1893, and at 78 years old, he is now the oldest president-elect in American history.

The win comes after a long and unparalleled haunted house of a race that revealed surprises and historic headlines around every corner. An assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life punctuated July, and a disastrous presidential debate for President Joe Biden led to the incumbent dropping out of the race entirely.

Dr. Dave Bridge, a professor of political science at Baylor who teaches a class on campaigns and elections, said in his nonpartisan opinion, the election could have gone Harris’ way if it was held on a different day. Simple voter turnout decided the result. To that end, America is trending towards being “more closely divided and more deeply divided,” according to Bridge.

“The margin of victory in elections is becoming smaller and smaller at the presidential level, and the happiness of the winners is becoming larger, and the unhappiness of the losers is becoming larger,” Bridge said. “So the ideological divide is deeper now than it’s been in the last couple decades, and that’s really tough to reconcile with the idea that the margin of victory is smaller because the stakes are higher and the race is closer.”

At his election night headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., Trump said his second term will “truly be the golden age of America.” But McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said a second Trump administration will mean “stagnation.”

“I think our democracy is at stake,” Hays said. “We have real problems that need real results, and Donald Trump does not offer anything that sounds like solutions to these problems. He likes to attack people. He likes to attack groups of people. He does not offer any kind of logical policy.”

But the mood for Republicans in McLennan County — and no doubt across the country — was very different on Tuesday night. Bradford Holland, the immediate past chair of the McLennan County Republican Party, said the Trump win was “huge.”

“If America can stand up and say that we want to get back to where America is strong, militarily respected, [with a] strong border, we defend freedom and we defend personal rights, that’s just a revolution yet again, and I’m excited to see it happen,” Holland said.

Throughout the campaign season, catastrophic rhetoric from both sides has caused election anxiety for many. Despite this, Bridge said three things are true.

“One, democracy is a good thing. Democracy always prevails, even if it’s not in favor of the candidate you want to win. In the long term, it’s still a good thing,” Bridge said. “Number two, our institutions are durable. No matter who wins, nobody is going to run roughshod over the Constitution … the presidency, or over the federal government or over the rule of law. … And number three, Thomas Jefferson essentially said, ‘Everything’s going to be okay. You will wake up in the morning, you will go about life as normal.’ Everything will be okay.”