What to Do in Waco: Nov. 1-7

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This week’s What to Do in Waco might not be as saturated as the last, but don’t let the post-homecoming blues get the best of you. With only a few weeks to go until Thanksgiving, Waco is beginning to buzz with holiday activities.

Deck the Halls Market | Nov. 1 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $10-20 tickets | Get ahead of the game by starting your holiday shopping early at this annual gift market. In addition to shopping, participate in various holiday events like the Gingerbread Bash and Breakfast with Santa.

Austin Avenue Art Fair Kickoff Party | Nov. 1 | 6-8:30 p.m. | Anthem STORIES, 800 Austin Ave. | $10 tickets | This party marks the start of a festival where you may very well find an art piece that brings your home to life. While enjoying Suede as the fair’s musical guest of the night, browse pieces by local Waco artists in this elegant event space with the accompaniment of food and drinks provided by Anthem STORIES. But wait, there’s more! Come back the next day for the Art Walk of Waco where there will be live music and painting all day.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Nov. 2 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 2 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 21-Nov. 3 | Times vary | 7929 Heritage Parkway, West, TX 76691 | $5-17 tickets | Get in your fall feels by paying a visit to the pumpkin patch! This location makes for wonderful fall photo ops and has some of the most beloved autumn activities like hayrides, a corn maze and petting zoo and live music. Get tickets at westernbellefarm.com.

Dia de Los Muertos Parade and Festival | Nov. 2 | 4-10 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N University Parks Drive | The Day of the Dead is creeping closer and as usual, will be happening in Indian Spring Park. Come together for a day of free celebration of culture and community surrounded by cempasúchil flowers and papel picado and set to live music.

Diwali Festival | Nov. 6 | 5-8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St | Enjoy this Festival of Lights celebration hosted by Waco’s Asian Leaders Network. Here, an evening market will occur with entertainment, food and other local Asian-owned vendors.