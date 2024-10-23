Trends for your homecoming outfit Pinterest board

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Homecoming weekend is one of the most stand-out traditions at Baylor. Whether you’re attending the parade, watching the bonfire or front row at the football game, choosing the perfect outfit is key. You get to express yourself and your identity among your fellow students, all while celebrating the history of your future alma mater.

Here’s a forecast of a few trends you might see at this weekend’s Homecoming happenings along with some inspiration for your Homecoming outfit Pinterest boards.

Tall boots

We’ve all seen the Frye boots on TikTok. Your mom probably had a similar pair in 2016. They are brown or black leather knee-high equestrian boots. While they are nothing groundbreaking, we can’t deny that they give ‘Gilmore Girls’ in the best way possible. These boots are versatile and look great with a flowy dress or jeans. I predict that these tall boots are going to make the perfect homecoming accessory as they are both comfy and stylish.

Low-rise jeans

I understand low-rise jeans are scary, but I’m here to hold your hand and tell you that we are in this together. Look on the bright side — baggy low-rise jeans can actually be quite comfy. Whether you’re going for the tailgate or staying for the entire game, low-rise jeans are perfect for your game-day outfit as they keep you warm in the morning but are still breathable once temperatures rise in the afternoon. Pair your low-rise jeans with a cropped band-tee for a more casual look or a fitted bodysuit for something more high-key.

Drop-waist dresses

Casual dresses are always a go for game day, but drop-waist dresses are topping the current trends. Whether you want to go the mini or maxi route, these dresses look great and pair well with boots, sneakers or heels. The benefits of drop-waist dresses are that they elongate your waist and define your silhouette in a trendy, classy manner. Drop-waist dresses are grungy while still encapsulating feminine softness.

Denim

While there’s nothing better than a well-fitting pair of jeans, denim is a multifaceted fabric and is making waves in the form of dresses or sets. A good denim set provides for a unique game-day outfit while still maintaining wearability. Pair your denim set with a graphic trucker hat or chunky belt, and prepare for the OOTD Instagram post of your life.

Trucker hats

As fall slowly pours in, hats — specifically trucker hats — make their way back into our wardrobes. Trucker hats make great accessories for a denim set or drop waist dress and give your outfit a unique flair. This homecoming, try spicing your outfit up with a Baylor trucker hat or a Waco-founded Sendero Provision Co. hat. Trucker hats are incredibly versatile and can be dressed up with a denim set or kept casual with a good pair of baggy jeans.