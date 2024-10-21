A&L Tunesday: Oct. 22

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Pining and lamenting seem to be the main themes of this week’s Tunesday with new releases from Conan Gray, Dean Lewis and rising bedroom pop artist Jordana. So if you’re up for feeling down, or down bad, I’d suggest tuning in.

“Empire” by Dean Lewis (Oct. 14)





The way I got yanked back in time to my angsty high school self listening to Dean Lewis’s “The Epilogue” was almost violent. Lewis emits absolute power and yearning in this new song like I haven’t heard in the pop scene for a hot minute. While I found the rest of the album to be a bit sappy, the same raw vocals and addictingly sad sound, as embodied by hits like “Waves” and “How Do I Say Goodbye,” is delivered in this particular listen. If you want to be overwhelmed by the genius of Lewis’s sad song-making skills, give “Empire” a listen.

“Perfect Stranger” by FKA Twigs (Oct. 17)





Continuing in the club music craze alongside the likes of Charli XCX, FKA Twigs takes inspiration for her latest track from her visits to Prague techno clubs while abroad. This song, along with her previously-released ethereal single, “Eusexua,” has me anticipating her upcoming album of the same name. While FKA Twigs has been on my radar for a while, I predict this next album will push her to the front of the pop picture, displaying this innovative artist in all her glory.

“This Is How I Know” by Jordana (Oct. 18)





Though likely now known best for her collaboration with TV Girl on “Summer’s Over,” Jordana is a diamond in the rough of an artist just waiting for her moment to shine. She strays from her typical quirky indie style in this track and swaps it for a Y2K love anthem in her song “This Is How I Know.” Her words are all-adoring, portraying a perfect relationship as if embodying the honeymoon phase between two lovers. While a little different from the rest of the songs on her “Lively Premonition” album, this song was a stand-out for its catchiness and cuteness.

“Holidays” by Conan Gray (Oct. 18)





It may not be Christmas yet — it may not even be Halloween yet — but when Conan releases, I listen. “Holidays” is Christmas come early, but not in the merry, jolly way you might think. Instead, Gray injects some of his sorrowful, yearning lyrics into this song about a visit home to a friendship put on pause. This makes for a holiday season that might not be a warm listen, but definitely a relatable one for some who find that time of year difficult to endure. To the tune of a piano and his iconic ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs,’ Conan has made me a weepy wreck yet again.