Baylor soccer comes up short against Utah, falls 2-0

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Looking to clinch a spot in the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship, Baylor soccer stumbled on the road as Utah knocked off the green and gold, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ute Field in Salt Lake City.

Despite taking 10 corner kicks, the Bears (7-7-4, 2-5-3 Big 12) only managed to accumulate nine shots, with two on goal. After sophomore forward Callie Conrad took the first shot of the game at the 9:45 mark, the green and gold went 30 minutes without another chance. In the down time, Utah (8-5-4, 5-3-2 Big 12) managed to take nine shots with the first goal of the game coming in the 18th minute.

With service into the box, junior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez found herself racing towards the ball while the pass was defected to the right post. When the ball was redirected, a Ute knocked it past Alvarez to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Alvarez played all 90 minutes for the Bears and recorded five saves.

The Bears finished the first half with just two shots, while the Utes took 10 of their 16 shots in the first 45 minutes. Baylor opened the second half on the attack as it took seven corner kicks and pushed the ball into the attacking third. The first four shots of the half for the Bears were off target, but Conrad forced the first save of the day for senior Utah goalkeeper Kasey Wardle in the 81st minute.

Struggling to finish, the Bears allowed one final goal in the 88th minute as sophomore Utah midfielder Lilliah Blum turned on the burners and raced past two defenders from the middle third. Blum had her back toward the goal before quickly shaking the pressure and out running the Bears.

'88 | Blum with the fast-break score to give the Utes the 2-0 advantage 🔥#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qz5EQYhx4t — Utah Women's Soccer (@UtahWSoccer) October 20, 2024

As Alvarez stumbled back toward the goal, Blum raced inside the box and bested the Baylor goalkeeper with a shot into the back left corner. Just 30 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Adriana Merriam forced a save with a shot that was punched over the goal. Even with the late attack, the Bears ran out of time, falling 2-0.

The green and gold will close out the regular season against Iowa State (3-9-5, 1-5-3 Big 12) at 6 p.m. Friday at Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames.