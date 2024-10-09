Close Menu
    Wednesday, October 9

    Lariat TV News: Baylor alum lends helping hand to Hurricane Helene victims, a Baylor team glides into nationals and an inside story from the Bears’ backfield

    Joe Pratt
    Joe Pratt | LTVN Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Managing Editor
     
    This week on Lariat TV News, we’re featuring a Baylor alumnus doing everything he can to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Almost two months after move-in, we caught up with students who spoke on the ongoing construction at the Honor’s Residential College. 
     
    In sports, men’s tennis leads the Big 12 to a win over the SEC, and volleyball eyes a pair of conference wins in Utah. 
     
    Tune in to get the news you need to know around campus and Waco on Lariat TV News!

