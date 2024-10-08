Big game player: Tyler Isgrig leads Baylor soccer with success in her veins

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer has a roster brimming with talent, but for junior forward Tyler Isgrig, athleticism is more than just a skill – it’s a legacy.

Currently leading the Big 12 in shots at 53, Isgrig has played a leading role for the Bears (6-5-3, 1-3-2 Big 12). She leads the green and gold with 13 points thanks to a team-leading four goals and five assists.

“I started playing when I was five years old,” Isgrig said. “Both of my parents played sports, my dad played basketball, and my mom played tennis. So I was brought up in sports a lot. They put me in all the little sports when I was young, but I always liked being in a contact sport, and also being in a team sport. So I really had a passion for soccer at a young age.”

Both of Isgrig’s parents excelled and found success at the college level. Due to the rigorous training schedules they had gone through, Isgrig was pushed to improve. Throughout every drill, practice and match, they were always supporting her competitive soccer itch from a young age.

“I remember when I was eight, I was learning how to juggle [a soccer ball], and I couldn’t really do it,” Isgrig said. “So [my dad] said if I could get a hundred by the end of the summer, he’d take me and a friend to Six Flags. So I would get really into it. I juggled for hours a day, and by the end of the summer I could do 500. So, at 9 years old, I went to a juggling competition, and I got 4,946.”

With the support of her parents, Isgrig went on to play for competitive teams throughout her childhood up to her high school years, where she reached recruitment age for club soccer at 14.

“That’s when I played for a club team in Dallas,” Isgrig said. “It was called Solar, we were really good, and all of us got recruited and went D1. Soon after that, I committed to TCU at 15. This was before the rule change where you had to wait until junior year to talk to coaches, so I got in early.”

During her high school years, Isgrig played at some of the highest levels for her age. She was called up to the U16 US Women’s Youth National Team and made her international debut at the UEFA Developmental Tournament in England, playing against Spain, England and Denmark. She also earned several awards including the ENCL Texas 2020-21 Conference Player of the Year. At 17 years old, Isgrig was an early enrollee at TCU, where she continued to thrive.

“I loved TCU, it was a really fun school,” Isgrig said. “The transfer was really a soccer business decision. I had to do what was best for my development as a player. They changed my position mid-season, and I didn’t agree with it. I wanted to enjoy the game, and I wanted more freedom to play confidently, so I transferred in January.”

Isgrig praises the resources and coaching staff at Baylor for helping get her confidence back after her experience at TCU. For head coach Michelle Lenard, the feeling is mutual.

“Tyler’s always going to score, it’s just a matter of time,” Lenard said. “[She] puts in the long, hard minutes.”

Since transferring to Baylor, Isgrig doubled her time on the pitch in 2023, leading the team with 52 shots. So far in 2024, Isgrig has already surpassed that career-mark and has been responsible for some of their biggest wins as the Bears grind their way through conference play.

“I know we’ve been in a slump,” Isgrig said. “The people who come to our games are really helpful. It’s easy for a fanbase to fall apart, but we have a good group of people supporting us. Even after a rough game, it makes me really happy to see little girls who want my autograph and want to take a picture to me. I like to be an inspiration, and I appreciate those people so much. It’s going to get better, so keep coming.”

Isgrig and the Bears will be back in action Thursday against Arizona State (7-3-3, 2-3-1 Big 12). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.