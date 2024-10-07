A&L Tunesday: Oct. 8

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Lyrical geniuses take the stage this week for Tunesday. While Coldplay, FINNEAS and Orla Gartland each have a different sound and style of storytelling, there’s something to appreciate about their latest releases.

“ALL MY LOVE” by Coldplay (October 4)

Fresh off their new release, “Moon Music,” “ALL MY LOVE” has — well, all my love. This song sounds like the old Coldplay — the stuff I used to hear when my dad used to blast his Coldplay CDs in the car while I was still in a booster seat. Set to piano, strings and Chris Martin’s voice, the track is slow, sweet and contemplative. I’m a sucker for a little nostalgia, especially since this may be one of the last albums we’ll be getting from Coldplay. So, to reference “The Scientist,” why not “take me back to the start?”

“The Hit” by Orla Gartland (October 4)

If you’re looking for a new alt-pop/indie artist to spice up your playlist, I couldn’t recommend Orla Gartland more. Known best for her hit “Why Am I Like This?” which was featured in season two of Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” Gartland makes music for lovers of edginess and unabashed confessions. Her latest release, “Everybody Needs A Hero,” swept me away. Each song was unique, with “The Hit” being my favorite for its honesty about what it’s like to be truly close with someone.

“2001” by Finneas (October 4)

There’s something about the tune of this song off FINNEAS’ new album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud” that is just so familiar. It’s almost got a John Mayer feel to it.

This one breaks out of his typical somber sound, one that might inspire more of a modern or lyrical dance. With a clap-beat melody, it genuinely makes me want to get up out of my seat, grab a friend and take to the dance floor. Though the lyrics are much more simple than what I’m used to from FINNEAS, they suit the sound of the song.