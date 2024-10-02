Five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou commits to Baylor

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Baylor men’s basketball secured its first commitment of the 2025 cycle Wednesday with five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou, who committed to the Bears over USC and Arizona State.

Yessoufou, the No. 17 recruit in the country, moved to the United States from Benin before enrolling at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif. He dominated the Mountain League, leading the Knights to a 31-4 record while averaging 32.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals on 52% shooting.

“I felt the energy, the brotherhood,” Yessoufou said during his commitment livestream. “The coaches, they were super, super genuine — not that the other team wasn’t genuine, but I felt like something was right, and it feel like home.

“I went to their practice facility and I saw them practicing. I feel like coach Scott Drew — great guy, he looks like he trusts his players to just do the right [thing] and play the right way. And that’s something I want to be a part of.”

Drew has been on an all-time recruiting streak heater the pandemic. Between the 2021-25 classes, he’s earned commitments from six different five-stars in the 247Sports Composite, plus former five-stars Yves Missi (who reclassified up a year) and freshman forward Jason Asemota.

Yessoufou is currently slotted as Baylor’s No. 8-ranked recruit of all time, joining nine other recruits from the 2021-25 classes in the top 15. He’ll be the second of that group to finish his high school career in California, joining Missi, who graduated from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.

Pairing powerful slashing athleticism with a V-8 defensive engine, Yessoufou offers strength and two-way ability rarely seen in Waco. He’s also flashed shooting and playmaking skills, though he’ll likely need to speed up his release to consistently make three-pointers at the next level.

“Yessoufou is a physical specimen,” Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports’ director of scouting, wrote of the 6-foot-6-inch, 210 pound Baylor commit. “He’s long, strong, and athletic with a chiseled frame. He’s also a relentless competitor who plays with a constantly high motor. He’s one of the most consistently productive players in the class, not just because his physical tools can be overwhelming, but because he’s continued to develop his skill-set, and diversify his attack.”

Yessoufou is the first commit in a 2025 class that could shape up to again rank among the best in the nation. The Bears have secured top-15 classes in three of the past four years, peaking at No. 6 in 2024.

Yessoufou is the first commit in a 2025 class that could shape up to again rank among the best in the nation. The Bears have secured top-15 classes in three of the past four years, peaking at No. 6 in 2024.