Baylor soccer, Lenard prepare to face A&M with ‘all the tools they need’

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer is back from its trip to Hawaii, and the Bears brought two wins back with them. Now, the green and gold are preparing to take one more when they host Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Both the Bears (3-1) and the Aggies (2-1) are gearing up for Friday night with a winning streak on the line. While Baylor understands the task at hand, Texas A&M brings an early challenge with a 14-4-3 all-time record against the Bears. However, with their most recent game ending in a 1-1 draw, head coach Michelle Lenard feels the Bears have “all the tools they need” going into the match.

“We’re making progress, we’re dominating the ball, we’re creating quality chances on goal and our defense is playing rock-solid,” Lenard said. “We’re just taking it one game at a time. We want them thinking about A&M and A&M only right now. We have a schedule that’s built to get us into the NCAA Tournament if we can win some of these upcoming games. And our teams know that. We know what’s at stake.”

Coming hot off two wins from their trip to Hawaii, the team is already on their way towards a postseason berth, and it shows in the teams attitude as they get ready for one of their biggest games yet.

“Honestly, I think it’s brought our whole team together,” junior midfielder Skye Leach said when asked about their recent wins. “We went through a lot of challenges with jet lag, traveling and just being around each other for a whole week. It makes you learn a lot about each other; but also you get closer, being on and off the field. And I think going through those challenges helped make us stronger.”

Baylor is off to its best start since 2019 as junior goalie Azul Alvarez and sophomore forward Callie Conrad have strung together good showings. Alvarez, who hasn’t allowed a goal her last 200 minutes on the pitch, was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week and Conrad, who was responsible for both of Baylor’s goals during the Hawaii trip, was dubbed Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. The tandem were the first to take home a pair of Big 12 awards in the same week since 2021.

“Big-time games from both of them,” Lenard said. “Obviously, Callie scoring game-winners in both games is something we’ve been waiting and needing more from her of, and we knew she was capable of.

“Azul had one really big save against Portland that kept us ahead in that game. It was a game-changing moment for our team and one that we’ve really been needing a goalkeeper to do for us. So, she absolutely deserved the recognition and really happy that the Big 12 saw that.”

Conrad was responsible for both goals in the 1-0 wins against Hawaii and Portland in the Outrigger Invitational, where they went 2-0. Additionally, Alvarez totaled 12 saves last week, notching a career-high of seven saves against Hawaii.

“I think if anything, they have really great forwards who are great on the wings beating [one-on-ones],” fifth-year senior defensive midfielder Marissa Gray said. “So that will be the hardest thing, because they’re really efficient in that, but as long as we shift over and do what we need to do in practice working on [one-on-ones], and breaking it down a little quicker, I think that will be more efficient for us to tackle their offense.”

With confidence, and a strategic focus, the Bears are ready to be put to the test under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

“We’re really hopeful to get a good turnout,” Lenard said. “We need Baylor fans to come out and support us. Last year at A&M, they had a great turnout, and we need to show that Baylor comes out to support its soccer program as well.”