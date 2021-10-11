Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Avery Skinner

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Baylor volleyball senior outside hitter Avery Skinner is this week’s Lariat Spotlight Athlete. The Katy native had a career-high 27 kills to go with 12 digs and three blocks in the first of two matches against Texas Tech University. Skinner followed up that performance with 22 kills and 10 digs for a double-double in the second match against Texas Tech and an 18-kill performance against the University of North Texas Wednesday. Skinner earned her first weekly Big 12 honor as the Offensive Player of the Week due to her play.

Head coach Ryan McGuyre said Skinner is “unstoppable” alongside senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley.

[Pressley and Skinner] were pretty much unstoppable down the stretch,” McGuyre said following their win over Texas Tech. “If we can give them good balls to hit, they’re going to do great things for us. A great 1-2 punch for us tonight.”

Skinner transferred to Baylor after four years at the University of Kentucky and is now only nine kills away from hitting her 1,000th career kill across her time at both Baylor and Kentucky.

Skinner was also recently announced as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Skinner will look to continue making her presence known on the court when the Bears take on the University of Kansas at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center.