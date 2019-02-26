Student Government works to support other organizations with funding

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor’s Student Government is set up to model the United States government with three branches: legislative, judicial and executive. Each branch has specific roles on-campus to help act as a voice for the student body.

Dallas senior Hannah Causey, student body president, said many of the projects Student Government worked on this year helped the organization realize what students are struggling with outside of classes.

Causey said the organization’s main focuses this school year was food insecurity, mental health and diversity. Causey said her team is passionate about helping students and the Baylor community grow.

Student Government also acts as a mediator on campus between Baylor and all student organizations. Causey said part of the executive branch’s role is to allocate money and distribute funding to various on-campus organizations for all-university events.

Houston senior Louis Rodriguez, chief of staff, said Student Government has helped host other organization’s on-campus events such as Pi Beta Phi’s Howdy, Alpha Tau Omega’s Bed Races and Phi Beta Sigma’s Step Show.

Student Government also helps organize and host all-university events such as All-University Thanksgiving Dinner, Christmas on Fifth Street and Diadeloso.

“We get to put a lot of money toward those events and basically see it through with other organizations on campus,” Causey said.

On a day-to-day basis, Causey said Student Government works with Baylor’s Board of Regents, administration and staff to help ensure that students are being represented and heard.

Causey said she is always open hearing students’ feedback and can be reached in-person, by email, through OrgSync or on social media.