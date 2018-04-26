Women’s basketball inks key grad transfer

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s basketball landed a commitment from graduate transfer guard Chloe Jackson Tuesday afternoon, head coach Kim Mulkey announced.

Jackson will be immediately eligible and have one year of eligibility to play for the Lady Bears as she pursues an advanced degree in sport management.

Jackson, a 5-foot-9 guard from Upper Marlboro, Md., started 29 games for LSU last season and averaged a team-high 18.1 points and 37 minutes per game leading to an All-SEC Second Team selection.

Jackson averaged 13.1 points per game in her sophomore season for the Lady Tigers and garnered LSWA Newcomer of the Year and LSWA All-Louisiana Second Team.

Jackson spent her freshman season at NC State, but opted to transfer to LSU and was required to sit out the 2015-16 season to satisfy NCAA transfer requirements.

Jackson joins Baylor women’s basketball’s highest ranked recruiting class ever. The Lady Bears bring in five five-star recruits in wing Acquira DeCosta, post Queen Egbo, forward NaLyssa Smith, guard Honesty Scott-Grayson and wing Caitlin Bickle.

Baylor returns eight players from its Big 12 Championship and Sweet Sixteen team, including All-American post players in senior Kalani Brown and junior Lauren Cox. The only departures are guard Kristy Wallace and forward Dekeiya Cohen, who both graduated from the program.