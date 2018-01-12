Rhule to stay at Baylor

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Head football coach Matt Rhule is staying put at Baylor.

On Thursday, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades appeared for his weekly segment with ESPN Central Texas, confirming that Rhule isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I can certainly tell everyone right now that Matt Rhule is our head football coach, is going to be our head football coach and is excited about being our head football coach,” Rhoades said in the interview.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rhule addressed the team to inform them that he was staying put.

Uncertainty around Rhule’s future with the Bears began when he interviewed for the head coaching vacancy for the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg.

Rhule recently wrapped up his first season in Waco. The Bears finished 1-11 with the lone victory coming over Kansas.

The Lariat reached out to both the Baylor Athletic Department and the Indianapolis Colts, but did not hear back by the time of this publication.