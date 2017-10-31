Solomon withdraws from Baylor; Brewer to start Saturday

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Baylor’s quarterback depth chart got a bit smaller Tuesday morning.

Rhule announced at his weekly press conference that Arizona transfer and senior Anu Solomon has withdrawn from Baylor University. Solomon was currently enrolled in graduate level courses, but Rhule said Solomon was struggling to consistently attend class and stay up with the workload due to his concussion issues.

“Some guys were asking about Anu [Solomon], but the doctors still haven’t cleared him, and he’s missed too much school,” Rhule said. “So, he’s medically withdrawn from school so he doesn’t get all F’s in graduate school. He’s having a hard time keeping up academically, so he’s not in school anymore. So that’s Anu, the other quarterback that had the concussion.”

Solomon started the first two games of the season against Liberty and UTSA, but got banged up and experienced concussion like symptoms after the loss to the Roadrunners.

Solomon threw for 6,922 yards and 49 touchdowns in three years at the University of Arizona. In two games this season for Baylor, Solomon completed just 43 percent of his passes (24 for 55) for 399 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Solomon also contributed to the Baylor rushing attack, running for 106 yards on 16 carries including a long run of 44 yards. He averaged nearly seven yards per attempt, but never found the end zone.

Solomon has not played since his injury and Rhule has relied mostly on sophomore quarterback Zach Smith to run the offense. However, the last two weeks, freshman Charlie Brewer has seen increased playing time and Rhule said that Brewer will start Saturday against Kansas as a result Smith’s shoulder injury sustained in a 38-7 loss to Texas on Oct. 28.

“Charlie will start the game, and [sophomore] Preston Heard and Zach will back up,” Rhule said. “We’d have to have Zach ready and Preston ready as well. So, we’re going to go out and play and compete with the guys we have.”

In four games this season, Brewer has completed 28 of his 47 passes for 331 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also has rushed for 122 yards on 29 carries.

Baylor (0-8, 0-5) will take on Kansas (1-7, 0-5) at 11 a.m. at KU Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.