Jessica Simpson makes Waco stop for fashion show, donates to non-profit

By Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter

Jessica Simpson visited Dillard’s inside Richland Mall on Saturday to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco.

Hundreds of people from all over Waco came out today for the special event.

From a fashion show to a meet and great with Jessica Simpson herself, the Spring Style event went off with out a hitch.

The show was co-hosted by local news anchor on KWTX, Julie Hays and Melissa Adair, Communications & Special Events Director for Dillard’s.

Jessica Simpson was actually born in Texas so her a lot of her close family was able to come out to the event. This included her mother Tina Ann Drew and her sister Ashlee Simpson.

In fact, her grandmother, Dorothy Drew, who was also present, was the one who helped break the news on KWTX that Jessica would be coming to town.

Her daughters were models in the fashion show along with several Baylor Phi Phi’s and Dillard’s own models.

Jessica, whose merchandise is sold at Dillard’s, presented the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco with a $10,000 check at the end of the fashion show.