Board of Regents approves tuition increase, new biomedical engineering degree amid record graduation rate

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer

In its February meeting, the Board of Regents approved a tuition increase, a new undergraduate degree and confirmed their newly elected regents while celebrating record graduation rates, fundraising progress and research growth.

Tuition and fees for the 2026–27 academic year will increase from $63,620 to $67,756. After accounting for financial aid, the average net out-of-pocket increase for each incoming student is expected to be $1,978 annually, according to President Linda Livingstone.

“It is never an easy decision for us to make to increase tuition and fees,” Livingstone said. “We’re really focused on how we ensure affordability for our families, the success of our students, while also focusing on the financial health and sustainability of the institution.”

Livingstone said that the university continues tracking the median out-of-pocket cost for families earning $300,000 or less, recognizing that it has remained constant or decreased since 2019. Additionally, the Extend the Line Scholarship Initiative aims to raise $250 million for student scholarships by 2030 and has already surpassed $100 million.

In an effort to offset the increase in tuition, Baylor will place an additional $3.8 million in scholarship funding for returning students with demonstrated financial hardship, and more than 90% of students will continue to receive some form of financial aid.

Concerning lower or middle-income families who may not qualify for significant need-based aid, Livingstone said the university is being “very, very sensitive” and will continue to prioritize additional scholarship support into its annual budget while focusing on fundraising initiatives.

Board Chair William “Bill” Mearse emphasized that the board is focused on managing cost control while growing revenue under the university’s strategic plan, Baylor in Deeds.

Mearse said that upgrades to the Baylor Energy Complex, a major capital project, will require significant investment in the upcoming years, with costs projected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars over time. The current system is at capacity, lacking energy efficiency and restricting future campus expansions.

Regents also celebrated a record four-year graduation rate of 77.3% for the cohort that entered in fall 2021. In 2003, Baylor’s four-year graduation rate was 47.3%.

“Graduation rates are one of the most important levers to help increase affordability,” Livingstone said. “The quicker students can progress toward their degree, the less they will have to pay.”

The university’s research enterprise is continuing to grow, with external grants and awards projected at $59.8 million, the second-highest total in school history. Regardless of national uncertainty around federal funding, Livingstone explained that recent federal budget decisions restored much of the anticipated funding for the coming year and maintained overhead rates.

“We’re feeling pretty good about where things are,” Livingstone said. “Baylor has secured additional funding through private grants, including two recent grants from the Lilly Endowment totaling approximately $15–17 million, as well as a $30 million gift from the Moody Foundation to support the newly named Moody School of Education.”

Mearse said that although government shutdowns have disrupted funding timelines in recent years, Baylor has not been specifically harmed by those delays and remains optimistic about federal research stability.

The board approved a new Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering within Baylor’s School of Engineering and Computer Science. The degree builds on an existing biomedical emphasis within mechanical engineering but will now allow students to specialize more directly in the field.

“If you look at Baylor in Deeds, this is a key focus area for us,” Mearse said. “Biomedical engineering is a high-growth field that combines engineering and healthcare while opening doors to research partnerships.”

Livingstone added that the degree itself will better prepare students for industry positions or doctoral programs and could help grow enrollment within the engineering school.

Baylor’s 2025–26 fundraising year is projected to be the second-largest in university history, highly supported by the $30 million Moody Foundation gift and continued scholarship fundraising efforts.

Regents also toured the university’s new Clinical Simulation & Skills Facility in Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, which uses high-fidelity medical simulation technology to prepare future healthcare professionals. They also participated in Chapel Experiences, directly correlating to the university’s ongoing emphasis on its Christian mission.

During her regular report, Livingstone discussed her recent acknowledgement to the Executive Committee of the North American Baptist Fellowship and Baylor’s continued partnership with the Council on Christian Colleges and Universities. She also referenced momentum in intercollegiate athletics following the hiring of Doug McNamee as vice president and director of athletics.

Mearse, who is serving his final year as Board chair, discussed the Board’s commitment to stewardship and mission.

“We talk about our mission in every meeting that we have,” Mearse said. “Our students are always our top priority.”

As higher education institutions nationwide are facing financial limitations and uncertainty, Baylor leaders have stated they believe the university remains stable and well-positioned for continued academic, financial and spiritual growth.