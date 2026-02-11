The price of Valentine’s Day has gotten too high

By The Editorial Board

As the calendar counts down to Feb. 14 and love is in the air, conflicting thoughts mix in. Some wait in anticipation of being lavished with gifts and cards, while others dread the credit card bill that follows.

Wherever you stand, this year might be the time to re-evaluate. Though often well-intentioned, the overwhelming commercialization of the day of love has shrouded its true meaning behind candy hearts, red roses and teddy bears.

Despite its national recognition, Valentine’s Day has a somewhat vague history. According to NPR, the holiday originated with a pagan holiday in Ancient Rome involving goat sacrifices and a matchmaking lottery. OK — rocky start. But the story gets better … well, slightly.

The Roman holiday was likely paired with the celebration of St. Valentine, a Roman priest. As the story goes, Emperor Claudius II outlawed marriage because “unmarried men make better soldiers,” according to National Geographic. Valentine, the romantic he was, spent his nights secretly marrying young couples — until he was caught and executed on Feb. 14. But in his last days before death, he allegedly fell in love with a jailer’s daughter and wrote her a “valentine” before his execution.

So naturally, now we all wear pink and buy each other silly gifts on Valentine’s Day to celebrate. Despite its rocky past, Americans are all in for the holiday now.

This year, the National Retail Foundation anticipates Americans spending a record-breaking $29.1 billion on Valentine’s Day plans. The last record, $27.5 billion, was surpassed last year, with each shopper averaging about $188.81 on various Valentine’s-themed purchases. What can we attribute the drastic increase in spending to? Do Americans simply have more love to express this year than they did last year? We’re guessing not.

We would argue that the egregious spending is not the result of increased love this year — it’s a crutch. It’s less effort (though not for your wallet) to lavish someone with gifts to make up for where you’ve fallen short than to simply change your behavior. But, as many a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband and wife will learn come Feb. 14, conversation hearts don’t equate to real conversations, and a dozen roses still come with thorns.

Now, this isn’t always the case. Many people in relationships celebrate Valentine’s Day with exactly the right intentions. But for many, the joy of the holiday has been replaced with an obligation to drop a pretty penny on the perfect gift. But the holiday isn’t about spending — it’s about love, and love can’t be measured by dollar amount.

We can guarantee that your significant other doesn’t need you to break your bank for them to feel loved. And if they do, well, when is a better time to reevaluate your relationship? Love isn’t about materials; it’s about intentionality. Showing your significant other love doesn’t require a Michelin-star dinner and new diamond earrings. Maybe your perfect Valentine’s Day is ordering in and watching your favorite movie together in your pajamas.

And Valentine’s Day isn’t just for people in a relationship. It’s for all kinds of love. If you find yourself single and without plans this Valentine’s, be sure to pay attention to the people you love. Call your parents, hang out with your friends and send a text to your siblings. It’s easy to mope as a single on the day of love. But as the great Hugh Grant once said, “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.”