When politics are all the talk, art speaks louder than words

By Ryan Vasquez | Reporter

Hollywood award shows, once famous for showcasing the best of art and talent, are now popular for who thanks whom in speeches and what new political statement reigns.

Last week at the Grammy Awards, it seemed every award speech was filled with political calls to action. Country star Jelly Roll announced in his speech for best contemporary country album that “Jesus is for everyone.” Other artists, including Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean and Billie Eilish, spoke out against current immigration procedures.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said in her acceptance speech for song of the year.

Eilish is now facing backlash for the statement after it was revealed that her Los Angeles home was built on tribal land without permission.

No press is bad press, and social media is a great place to get 20 seconds of buzz. But if a celebrity’s goal is to aid a political cause, their art is by far a greater means to do so effectively.

Art is a powerful and impactful tool that can demonstrate the need for change. That is why awards shows, such as the Grammys, exist: to honor remarkable achievements of art among artists.

Art used as a political medium is embedded in its purpose. Literature from Dr. Seuss’ books to Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” while fictional, represented a need for racial equality.

And even these works are challenged for their themes today.

Creation for the sake of activism hasn’t faded. Eilish won best original song at the 2024 Oscars for “What Was I Made For?”

The song, written for the “Barbie” movie, includes a slow melody and powerful lyrics that capture the multifaceted and conflicting parts of being a woman. The song and the “Barbie” movie itself invited discussion, challenging the idea that equality for women has been solved and society need not progress any further.

Celebrities have a unique ability to speak out for those who don’t have a platform; however, when your achievements have little association with the issue you are calling to change, how much does it actually help? Celebrities often have a completely different way of life, especially in their financial and social status.

It should be noted that, to truly invoke societal change, it is essential to understand the issue and the community being advocated for. Only then is speaking on behalf of others a truly honest endeavor.

It’s not impossible to transform the world, but in the noise of every comment and like on the internet, wouldn’t you rather have impactful art that fosters discussion than hear empty words while scrolling on TikTok?

Society isn’t meant to be stagnant, nor do we have to accept injustices. Email your senator or your House representative. Read the bills going to the White House floor. Donate money to organizations providing for those in need. Write a song. Direct a movie depicting the injustices of the world so the audience can understand its effects.

Because, after all, making people angry on the internet or offering words in a 30-second thank-you speech doesn’t have the same effect.