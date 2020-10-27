Stop disagreeing on facts so we can fix the problems

Facts are facts — get over it.

There’s a reason we have science. Scientists tell us things we should know about the world: the world is not flat, the Earth revolves around the sun, astronauts landed on the moon in 1969. There is proof of all of these things.

Just like there’s proof that climate change is real.

“The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (1.14 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere,” the NASA website said.

Just like there’s proof that there is systemic racism and police brutality in this country.

Black Americans are employed at a 4% lower rate than white Americans. Only 8.7% of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies employed CEOs of color. Black Americans make $18,000 less in per capita income. Black Americans are nearly 30 percent less likely to be homeowners than their white counterparts.

In healthcare, the disparity is even more overwhelming. Black Americans are over four percentage points more likely to live without health insurance. In criminal justice, Black Americans make up nearly 33% percent of all incarcerated people but only 13% of the overall population. Black males ages 18 and 19 are 12.7 more likely to be put in prison than white males.

White people are shot by police at a rate of 12 people per one million of the population. Black people are shot at 30 per million.

We rely on experts to study topics and tell us the relevant information. They are telling us that climate change, systemic racism and police brutality are real, documented issues in this country and across the globe. The conversations going on shouldn’t be whether or not the problems exist, it should be what needs to be done to correct them.

Political discourse in this country has failed because we don’t agree on the facts anymore. People from both sides deny the facts that are inconvenient to them so they can argue on that point and not find the solutions.

We need solutions. We need to stop focusing on conspiracy theories and opinions posing as factual statements and instead put our efforts into making this country better. It deserves it, and we deserve it.

Nothing comes from these baseless, useless arguments. So why not stop?