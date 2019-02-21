Moody Tech Point offers various technological resources to students

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Moody Tech Point is home to all things technology and media. Located in the basement of Moody Memorial Library, Tech Point serves as a resource to students and staff each day.

Tech Point desk coordinator Andy Clark said the program serves as a valuable resource to everyone on the Baylor campus.

“Tech Point is a place where student, faculty and staff at Baylor can come and get the technology resources that they need,” Clark said.

Tech Point has three main resources, which include a study commons, equipment for rent and spaces to reserve. The study commons area has 24 hour access for students to study and work. The space is equipped with Macs, PCs, whiteboards and desks and furniture available for students use.

There are a variety of products that can be rented from Tech Point such as simple equipment like cables and adapters, as well as cameras and audio equipment for more creative projects. All theses products can be viewed, checkout and rented from the Tech Point website.

Tech Point also has creative spaces that can be rented. Clark said it’s a great place for students to come and try out creative ideas.

“Tech Point offers our creative lab spaces which is a number of places for students, faculty and staff to come and really sort of flex their creative muscles,” Clark said.

The creative lab spaces include professional grade audio booths and video booths with green screens.

Clark said his favorite part about Tech Point is seeing student’s ideas come to life.