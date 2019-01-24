Waco man arrested for flashing a female Baylor student near campus

Demarcus Rayshaud O’Neal, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure to a female Baylor student back in November.

According to Waco Police Department spokesman, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, the student told Waco police she was walking to class at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28 near Fifth Street and James Avenue when a car pulled over in front of her. A man inside said he had a question for her, and as she approached the car, he exposed himself to her.

The woman took pictures of O’Neal, the car and the license plate as she fled and later identified the man in a police lineup.

A warrent was issued for his arrest Tuesday and he was arrested the next day without incident at an East Waco home where he lives with his mother.

O’Neal was released from the McLennan County jail on a $1,000 bond Thursday morning. He also had two outstanding tickets for criminal mischief and littering.