Baylor pitcher Mason Green out for season with arm injury

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor pitcher Mason Green is expected to miss the rest of the season with an injury, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The junior southpaw had allowed two earned runs across three appearances (4.1 innings) this season.

The news was first reported by the Waco Tribune-Herald’s Michael Haag.

Green, a 6-foot-4 lefty, has dealt with injury issues before. He missed nearly a full calendar year with a shoulder injury before making his 2025 debut: a shutout opening inning with three strikeouts against Texas State.

Green closed the 2025 season with a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings, with 12 strikeouts and eight walks in 18.1 innings. His seven starts were second-most among returning Bears this season, trailing only senior Ethan Calder, and he was expected to continue to play a large role this season.

Green made three appearances this season, compiling a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 innings. Across the latter two games, he struck out four and did not allow a run.

“It was great to get Green out there,” head coach Mitch Thompson said after the lefty struck out three in the Bears’ season-opening win over New Mexico State. “There’s good stuff there for sure.”

Green’s injury comes at an inopportune time for a pitching staff which has struggled to hold leads. The Bears’ bullpen has allowed at least four earned runs in four of the past five games.

Baylor (6-6) will return to Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark this weekend for a three-game series against Air Force (3-8). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.