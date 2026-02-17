Student makeup artist turns passion into path

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Balancing classes, part-time jobs and a growing business would overwhelm most college students, but for Weatherford senior Mariah Harris, it’s all part of the journey. Harris is the founder of RiahBeautyCo., a makeup company that caters to brides, alumni and anyone looking for professional photoshoot makeup.

Harris first stepped into the beauty industry through editorial work.

“I originally started working for a magazine, and I did creative looks for them,” Harris said. “I branched off and then started my own thing.”

She began building her own brand, largely through social media.

“I wouldn’t have any clients without Instagram,” said Harris. “Instagram is my main source, since my target demographic is college students.”

Harris currently works two additional jobs while taking 19 hours of courses. Building a business while earning her degree has required more than just long days — it has demanded discipline and intentionality.

“It’s a lot – balancing classes, my jobs and then this entrepreneurship takes a lot of time management,” Harris said. “Being a full-time student has taught me how to be really intentional with the time that I have.”

Though RiahBeautyCo. began primarily with Baylor students, it has since grown into a business that caters to clients outside campus as well.

“It originally started with only Baylor students, and then I started posting more on Instagram,” Harris said. “I brought in a lot of Waco clientele as well.”

For Harris, the most meaningful part isn’t the makeup process but rather being with her clients and supporting them.

“My favorite part is the whole process of it, and just being able to be a part of these big milestones that people have,” Harris said.

Client Yuriana Robles, a recent alumna from Maui, Hawaii, experienced the connection firsthand when booking Harris for her graduation photos.

“Working with Mariah was a truly lovely experience,” Robles said. “She accommodates to make sure that [the] client has as much as a worry-free experience so that they can have their makeup done in time for their specific events.”

As someone who had never had her makeup professionally done before, Robles said Harris put her mind at ease.

“Mariah made me feel so comfortable during my appointment,” Robles said. “She made sure to ask for my input to make sure the makeup style done best matched me and my personality. She made sure to constantly explain the process so that I was aware of what was happening and to make sure I was okay with her using the product.”

What stood out most to Robles was Harris’ personal approach and her desire to get to know her client’s backstory.

“She made sure to care about my overall being and not just come to do my makeup and leave,” Robles said. “She talked to me and made an effort to get to know me better as a person.”

Student-run businesses like RiahBeautyCo. also create opportunities for peer support within the Baylor community.

“It’s another source of income for students, and it’s an easy way to give back to your fellow students,” Woodway sophomore Dylan McEachern said.

For students considering starting their own businesses, Harris offers simple advice.

“Go for it, It doesn’t matter if you don’t feel ready,” Harris said. “Be kind to yourself; mistakes happen, and you don’t have to have everything figured out from the start. Clarity comes with action.”