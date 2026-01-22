From Union Hall to drive-thru: Roni’s expands in Waco

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Roni’s Mac Bar opened its second Waco location earlier this month, expanding beyond its store inside Union Hall with a stand-alone storefront designed to reach a wide variety of customers. The new location provides more space, a drive-thru and a restructured menu, offering a different experience than the original downtown spot.

While the Union Hall location has maintained a consistent menu for the past few years, the new spot allows the brand to showcase updated designs and test how a second location can perform in the same city. The second store is located at 2424 Creekview Drive and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends.

Roni’s CEO Frank Senese said the idea for Roni’s Mac Bar began after a conversation with a friend about a macaroni and cheese restaurant, and it quickly grew into a full business concept. He described the moment the idea clicked:

“A couple years ago, a buddy of mine was telling me about his friend that had a mac and cheese restaurant, and he actually meant they sold mac and cheese,” Senese said. “But I was like, that’s a cool idea. Let’s do a mac and cheese restaurant. So it sparked an idea. My wife and I already had a business, but we wanted something a little bit bigger … something fun, you know, familiar food, but with a twist.”

Senese also said the new storefront allows the company to test expansion and showcase what a modern Roni’s Mac Bar can look like.

“We wanted one, and also we wanted to be guinea pigs for what a second location in the same city can do for our franchisees,” Senese said.

A major difference at the new location is the drive-thru, which has brought in a new group of customers. Roni’s Assistant Manager and Public Relations Intern Gracie Whitton said it allows the restaurant to reach late-night crowds that might not visit Union Hall.

“Having our own store now, I think it’s so special, especially having a drive-thru. It allows us to reach people, especially late in the after hours,” Whitton said.

She also mentioned how the team has adjusted to the larger space, managing tables, bathrooms and the increased customer flow.

“I love working at the new store. I think having the open space is such a nice area to work in,” Whitton said.

Other aspects of the new store, like pricing and menu structure, have caught customers’ attention as well. Senese said bowls are now cheaper than before, and the restructured menu allows people to order more for less. He described the location as a space for families and Baylor students.

Carlos Gutierrez, a customer who attended the grand opening, said the standalone location offers a different experience than Union Hall.

“It has a cool family vibe,” Gutierrez said.

Early responses have been encouraging, and Senese said there are plans for more grand openings nationwide this year. Between the drive-thru, open layout and family-friendly atmosphere, the new storefront gives Waco a fresh spot for customizable macaroni and cheese — one that can satisfy both students looking for a quick meal and families wanting a place to hang out.