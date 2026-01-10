BREAKING: Record-setting Baylor RB Washington commits to Auburn

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Former Freshman All-American Bryson Washington is transferring from Baylor to Auburn, his agent Wyatt Mumfrey told The Lariat on Saturday.

Washington, a rising redshirt junior, racked up 2,172 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns across the past two seasons. He set the Bears’ freshman rushing record in 2024 with 1,028 yards (5.9 per carry) and, despite battling injuries for much of 2025, led the team in total yardage again this season.

BREAKING: Former Baylor RB Bryson Washington has committed to Auburn, his agent @WMumfrey tells @BULariat. Washington tallied 2,126 total yards and 20 TDs across the past two seasons + earned Freshman All-American honors in 2024. Has two years of eligibility remaining. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/3t8Tp0miGD — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) January 11, 2026

The No. 6 running back in the transfer portal had plenty of options, reportedly taking visits to Texas A&M, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He’ll join an Auburn team that returns leading rusher Jeremiah Cobb, but lost significant production to the transfer portal amid a head coaching change.

Baylor opened the 2025 season against Auburn in a highly-anticipated Friday night matchup, which the Tigers won, 38-24. The teams will square off again in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Sept. 5 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Washington’s exit comes amid a larger program exodus at Baylor. Only five starters, including the kicker and punter, remain on the roster after the Bears finished with a 5-7 record, their third sub-.500 finish in four seasons.

Baylor flipped Washington from SMU in June 2022, just eight days after the three-star athlete committed to the Mustangs. The Bears held off Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU and more to land Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s No. 67 recruit in the state.

A three-sport athlete at Franklin, Washington played basketball, triple-jumped and ran the 100-meter and 200-meter for track and field. He also played both ways (running back and safety) for one of the most dominant teams in the state. Washington led the Lions to back-to-back undefeated Class 3A state championships his junior and senior year, the first state titles in program history.

Washington ranks 14th on Baylor’s all-time rushing leaderboard with 1,861 career yards, one spot above Terence Williams (1,859). He has more receptions than all but two of the top 15.

The Bears will turn to a trio of returning backs to replace Washington’s production alongside new quarterback DJ Lagway. Redshirt junior Dawson Pendergrass (career 1,009 yards rushing, 14 TDs) is the early favorite to lead the room after missing the 2025 season with a foot injury. He’ll be joined by a pair of rising sophomores, Caden Knighten (469 yards, 1 TD) and Michael Turner (320 yards, 1 TD), who split second-team reps behind Washington this season.